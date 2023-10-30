Posted: Oct 30, 2023 12:39 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2023 5:02 PM

Nathan Thompson

A South Kansas and Oklahoma train derailed Sunday near Ramona.

According to the Ramona Volunteer Fire Department, the train derailed shortly after noon on Sunday between County Roads 3500 and 3600. At least 10 cars were involved.

The front portion of the train was removed from the derailed part and relocated to another location in Ramona.

Officials with Washington County Emergency Management say County Road 3500 between U.S. Highway 75 and County Road 3990 will be closed at least through Tuesday while crews clean up the derailment and make repairs to the rail.

No word on what caused the derailment.

Photo courtesy Ramona Volunteer Fire Department