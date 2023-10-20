Posted: Oct 20, 2023 1:59 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2023 2:24 PM

Nathan Thompson, News On 6 & Associated Press

Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern announced Friday that he will be running for Speaker of the House.

His announcement was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after Republicans decided to drop Rep. Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker.

In his announcement, Hern says “We need a different type of leader who has a proven track record of success, which is why I’m running for Speaker of the House.”

Republicans dropped Jordan on Friday, making the decision during a closed-door session after he failed on a third ballot for the gavel.

The blocked-House impasse deepening, Republicans have no realistic or workable plan to unite the fractured GOP majority, elect a new speaker and return to the work of Congress that has been languishing since hard-liners ousted Kevin McCarthy at the start of the month.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise said they’re going “come back and start over” on Monday.