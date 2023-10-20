Posted: Oct 20, 2023 8:52 AMUpdated: Oct 20, 2023 8:53 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the montly Jesus Burger event Saturday, October 21, at noon at Get Real Ministries at 411 W 14th St, in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble said that everyone and anyone is welcome to Jesus Burger.

Attendees will receive free food and spiritual healing. As an added bonus, The Osage Nation Counseling service be on hand for to give out free containers of Narcan and provide a Narcan training so as to help prevent drug overdoses.

A Crisis Intervention Team will also be at Jesus Burger to provide help information for those seeking social and medical services.