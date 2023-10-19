Posted: Oct 19, 2023 12:49 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2023 12:49 PM

Chase McNutt

Oklahoma has become the first state in the nation to require a work zone safety and first responder safety course for teen drivers. The law, set to take effect Nov. 1, 2023, will require all Oklahoma teens to complete the free Oklahoma Work Zone Safe and First Responder Safety online education course before applying for their intermediate driver license.

Work Zone Safe along with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Service Oklahoma are highlighting this new law during National Teen Driver Safety Week, Oct. 15-21. With car crashes being one of the leading causes of deaths for U.S. teenagers, it’s imperative that new drivers understand the importance of driving safely inside work zones and moving over and slowing down for first responders.