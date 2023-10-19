Posted: Oct 19, 2023 12:11 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2023 12:11 PM

Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson

The city of Caney, Kansas has placed a burn ban into effect.

Officials in Caney say this ban has been issued due to the water shortage and ongoing drought conditions. This means no outside burning or open fires within the city limits, which includes recreational fires in fire pits. This does not include grills or smokers used for cooking.

The ban is in effect until further notice.