Chase McNutt

If you’re interested in the supernatural, you can spend an evening at the Dewey Hotel for a night of history and haunts. They will go over some of the hotel’s unique histories and take a lantern guided small group tour. You will go into some of the rooms, usually blocked off access to guests.

Each journey will be unique, as you can never predict what your fellow specters will do during the tour, or what you might hear or see. If you’re interested, tours are held every Saturday. The Dewey Hotel is located on 801 N Delaware St.