Posted: Oct 18, 2023 2:05 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2023 2:05 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Wesleyan University will host a free community event on Thursday, Nov. 9 for those with questions about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

The event will be in the Lyon Chapel on the OKWU campus, 2201 Silver Lake Rd., in Bartlesville from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. The guest speaker will be Perry Diehm, who will share about all the new FAFSA information that will be rolling out in December. Registration is required and refreshments will be provided.

Diehm boasts 39 years of invaluable financial aid experience, having worked at MidAmerica Nazarene University and Southern Nazarene University, progressing from roles such as a loan clerk to ultimately becoming the Financial Aid Director. His dedication extends beyond his professional life as he’s actively contributed to financial association Boards of Directors in both Kansas and Oklahoma and shared his insights on financial aid through panels and radio appearances. Outside of his professional pursuits, Perry revels in family life and is an ardent supporter of Nebraska Football, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Leicester City Foxes in the English Premier League.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE EVENT.