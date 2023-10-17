Posted: Oct 17, 2023 4:16 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2023 4:17 PM

Chase McNutt

Some city departments have reported that citizens are asking to make payments at other city facilities, which are not equipped to take the payments. Utility bill and municipal court fine payments are only accepted at a few locations, including City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., and on the city's website, www.cityofbartlesville.org.

Payments are also accepted at third party kiosks at each of the two Homeland stores in Bartlesville — with some limitations, as the kiosks only accept cash payments.

Payment location options are:

In Person — First floor window at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

After hours— 2 drop boxes located in the first-floor lobby and in the parking lot

Online bill payment

Mail check or money order to City of Bartlesville, Attn: Utility Billing, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Bartlesville, OK 74003

Homeland kiosks (cash only; payment takes three business days to receive)

For more information, contact the Utility Billing Department at 918.338.4224.