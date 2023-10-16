Posted: Oct 16, 2023 7:45 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2023 7:46 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Public Works Authority met directly after the city council in what was a short meeting, with two main items pertaining to water shortages. The first was about replacing an ordinance due to the water shortage which was approved, which then triggers an emergency clause which immediately enforces the motion.

City Manager Kevin Trease explained the restrictions with the ordinance, which also fall under stage two restrictions.

It was voted shortly after to enter stage two of the water shortage ordinance, which would put Dewey in line with where the City of Bartlesville is currently.

Trease then explained the raised rates if you were to go over allotted water usage during the restrictions.

The Dewey Public Works Authority will meet again on Nov. 6th, directly after the city council.