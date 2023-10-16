Posted: Oct 16, 2023 3:06 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2023 3:06 PM

Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson

With concerns over water and drought conditions continuing, all public restrooms with be closed in Caney, Kansas.

Mayor Josh Elliot ordered that all public restrooms be closed as of noon Monday. There is no word on when they can or will be reopened. As of late last week, the city of Caney released their remaining water from Timber Hill Lake for the final few times.

The city will discuss water conservation enforcement regulations at Monday night’s meeting. They are hoping with the right restrictions in place they can make it to the 2024 spring rain season.