Posted: Oct 16, 2023 2:50 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2023 2:59 PM

Nathan Thompson

The National Weather Service offices in Tulsa and Wichita have issued frost advisories for the early morning hours.

In Oklahoma, the advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday, that includes Nowata, Osage and Washington counties. In Kansas, the advisory is in effect for Chautauqua and Montgomery counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Low temperatures between 33 and 36 will result in frost formation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left unprotected from the cold. Cover outdoor plants or bring them indoors.