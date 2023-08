Posted: Aug 16, 2023 3:02 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2023 3:07 PM

Chase McNutt

School is officially back in session at Dewey high school as Wednesday was the first day of the 2023 fall semester. Superintendent Vince Vincent gave KWON on update on how the first day of school was.

Vincent also says that he wants to remind parents to be patient when stuck in line waiting to pick up their students after school.