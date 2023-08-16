News
Improvements Coming for South Coffeyville Football
Nathan Thompson & James Copeland
South Coffeyville Public Schools is joining the ranks of other area schools making improvements to its football stadium.
At a meeting on Monday, the South Coffeyville Board of Education voted to accept a bit from Musco Lighting for new lights at the football stadium. The total cost will be $164,500, to be paid through a lease-purchase agreement with Welch State Bank.
Superintendent Daryl Pruter says the new lights will be a big improvement.
Bartlesville Public Schools is installing a new video scoreboard and Dewey Public Schools will be relocating its entrance to Bulldogger Stadium thanks to bond funds.
