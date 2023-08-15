Posted: Aug 15, 2023 10:52 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2023 10:52 AM

Ty Loftis

On Tuesday morning, an auction was held to sell off the Kennedy Building in downtown Pawhuska, a property the county had been in possesion of since 1976. Three people signed up for the auction and the opening bid from Jay Mitchell for $728,000 was the winning bid, as the other two declined to make a higher bid.



While Mitchell didn't wantr to go into detail with his future plans with the building, he said he was excited to have a second chance to renovate the building, after winning an auction in 2017 that was later voided.



District Attorney Mike Fisher said he is glad to see this process finally taken care of.



Robert Schneider and Steve Tolson were the other two who had signed up to bid.