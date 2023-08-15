After a deal fell through for Bartlesville start-up Westwin Elements to purchase the former Siemens Building near the airport, Bartlesville Development Authority officials say interest in the property is increasing.

The BDA bought the building in 2020. Siemens relocated their Bartlesville operations to Houston in 2019.

After the BDA purchased the building, the organization temporarily rented it to Apple Studios during the filming of “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The BDA had a purchase contract deal with Westwin Energy in May 2023. However, the company backed out of the deal in July 2023. Westwin Energy officials say they were planning on being headquartered in Bartlesville, and is still planning to build the nation’s first cobalt and nickel refinery in Lawton.