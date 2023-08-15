Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Aug 15, 2023

BAA 2023 Annual Art Show & Sale

Tom Davis
 
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amy Jenkins and Denise Parks with the Bartlesville Art Association put out the call for Artists for the BAA 2023 Annual Art Show & Sale. Friday, August 25 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm is the the Opening Reception & Silent Auction at the Lyon Gallery at Bartlesville Community Center.
 
You can enter to win cash awards and other prizes. Members, Non-Members and High School Artists are all welcome to enter. The Show Judge is Jan Brieschke.
 
Jan is also hosting a workshop: Bordering on Abstraction - An Exploration of Ink and Watercolor on August 22 -24, 2023.
 
For more information for the BAA 2023 Annual Art Show & Sale, membership and upcoming classses, log onto www.bartlesvilleartassociation.org .
 
 

