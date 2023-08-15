Posted: Aug 15, 2023 8:40 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2023 8:42 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amy Jenkins and Denise Parks with the Bartlesville Art Association put out the call for Artists for the BAA 2023 Annual Art Show & Sale. Friday, August 25 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm is the the Opening Reception & Silent Auction at the Lyon Gallery at Bartlesville Community Center.

You can enter to win cash awards and other prizes. Members, Non-Members and High School Artists are all welcome to enter. The Show Judge is Jan Brieschke.

Jan is also hosting a workshop: Bordering on Abstraction - An Exploration of Ink and Watercolor on August 22 -24, 2023.