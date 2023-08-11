Posted: Aug 11, 2023 8:52 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2023 8:55 AM

Tom Davis

Actress and author Heidi Schultz is in Bartlesville this weekend for a very special book reading and signing of her latest book, Little Dinky's Big Adventure.

Heidi will hold this free event at Bartlesville First Baptist Church Activities Building on Saturday, August 12, at 2pm.

Heidi's book is illustrated by her childhood friend, Amy Hudson and it revovles around a spunky, baby hummingbird learns that there's more world beyond his tiny nest. To play in that outside world, though, he has to learn to fly, which isn't as easy as it looks. However, with a dose of determination, along with some help from his momma, Dinky's dream of flying becomes a reality. Follow the journey, including real photos, of little Dinky's big adventure.

Heidi's screen credits include roles and appearances in Lincoln Law on Netflix, The Mighty Ducks TV series, and Daphne's mom in Crime Incorporated--a spinoff of Scooby Doo.