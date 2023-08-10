Posted: Aug 10, 2023 7:30 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2023 7:30 AM

Tom Davis

Submariners make up only 10 percent of the U.S. Navy’s personnel, but they play a critical role in carrying out one of the Defense Department’s most important missions: strategic deterrence. Petty Officer 3rd Class Dylan Brown, a native of Hominy, Oklahoma, is one of the sailors continuing a 123-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety.

Brown joined the Navy one and a half years ago and today serves as an electronic’s technician (navigation) aboard USS Minnesota.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to have a job that was fulfilling with benefits and that would give me practical job skills,” said Brown.

Growing up in Hominy, Brown attended Adolfo Camarillo High School and graduated in 2017.

Skills and values similar to those found in Hominy are similar to those required to succeed in the military.

“Growing up my dad taught me discipline and that has really helped me in my Navy career,” said Brown.

These lessons have helped Brown while serving in the Navy.

Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.

There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).

Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.

The Navy's ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as "boomers," serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class SSBN will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S. - replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.

Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.

"Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."

Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Brown is part of a rich history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in defense of America and its allies.

“The Navy is important to national defense because we patrol the ocean, carry troops and deploy aircraft out at sea,” said Brown.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

Brown and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is making my rank in such a short period of time,” said Brown.

As Brown and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means I get to follow in the footsteps of many family members by being the first person in my known family to serve in the submarine force,” said Brown.

Brown is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my Dad, my Stepdad, and my Mom for supporting me in my Navy career with their advice,” added Brown.