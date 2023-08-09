Posted: Aug 09, 2023 3:19 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2023 3:19 PM

Nathan Thompson

The potential for severe weather ramps up late this afternoon and continues into this evening, with the greatest potential across parts of eastern Oklahoma, and all of northwest Arkansas. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main hazards, but the weather pattern will also support an elevated threat for tornadoes.

A tornado watch has been issued until 10 p.m. for just east of Bartlesville. It includes Nowata, Rogers and Craig counties.