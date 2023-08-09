Posted: Aug 09, 2023 2:52 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2023 2:59 PM

Nathan Thompson

A longtime agriculture educator in Washington County has died.

Randy Pirtle passed away suddenly early Wednesday morning at a Tulsa hospital. He was 61.

Randy was the OSU Extension Office Agriculture Educator in Washington County from 1985 until 2014, when he was promoted as the Extension Director for all of Northeast Oklahoma.

Hannah Hough with the Washington County OSU Extension Office says Randy made a huge difference in thousands of people's lives.



Randy Pirtle's memorial service will be Monday at 10 a.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center to accomodate what is expected to be a large group of friends, family and colleagues.



