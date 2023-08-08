Posted: Aug 08, 2023 12:56 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2023 12:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

With the help of a $5,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation, Bartlesville Education Promise will launch a new program aimed at supporting students as they enter high school.

Arvest commercial banker Rachelle Wilson presented the check to Bartlesville Education Promise Chairman Martin Garber, board members George Halkiades and LaDonna Chancellor, and principal of the program Sandy Dossett.

The funds will be used to help fund the newly created ninth-grade Youth Development program, designed to improve learning skills through tutoring, mentoring, counseling and one-on-one support.

“It is our pleasure to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Wilson said. “Bartlesville Education Promise continues to find innovative ways to help our local students succeed.”

Bartlesville Education Promise works with local students and public schools to identify unmet needs and then develop appropriate programs with the goal of improving graduation rates and readiness for higher education, technical school or full-time employment.

“We are extremely honored that the Arvest Foundation has agreed to assist with this new program for Bartlesville,” Garber said. “The Youth Development Program will assist those 9th graders who take advantage of this opportunity by giving them extra courses to become successful in high school. BEP is proud that we can work with Bartlesville partners like the Arvest Foundation to allow every student the chance to graduate from high school and be prepared to move into a meaningful career."