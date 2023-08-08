Posted: Aug 08, 2023 10:07 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2023 10:08 AM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Flea Market is set to take place this Saturday, Aug. 12th in Dewey with tons of items available for everyone. The flea market takes place on the second Saturday of every month, Tanya Stokes who is organizing the event talks in more detail of what is happening on Saturday.

For those interested in going, Stokes urges you to try and make it out as it is the last one of the summer season.

For any vendors interested in joining, Stokes says that you can call her at 918-440-8730 or get in contact them through the Dewey Flea Market Facebook page. The event will run from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. and it will take place at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.