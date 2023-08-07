Posted: Aug 07, 2023 8:05 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2023 8:41 AM

Tom Davis

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma is pleased to announce the 2023 Pearls on the Prairie fundraiser at Cooper and Mill Brewing Co. on Thursday, August 17 from 4:30-10 p.m.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Committee Member Pam Crawford and Gifts Officer Jeff Burdge invited everyone to enjoy a delicious Girl Scout Cookie and beer pairing, dinner, raffle prizes, and live music from Ann-Janette & The Evolution. All while supporting Girl Scouts in Bartlesville!

Event Details

Join us for our come-and-go event anytime within the event hours! Our beer and cookie pairing will be composed of FOUR local beers and FOUR famous Girl Scout Cookies! What’s more? Each guest will enjoy a full glass of their preferred beer from the pairing lineup. Additionally, raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event for a chance to win amazing prizes and cultural experiences! The raffle drawing will be held at 7:30 p.m. If you are absent when names are drawn, you will be notified of your winnings post-event.

Advance Tickets at https://gseok.wufoo.com/forms/2023-pearls-on-the-prairie/

Thank You to Our Sponsors!

AMBASSADOR

Phillip 66

AMBASSADOR

Jim Moore, State Farm

AMBASSADOR

ConocoPhillips

AMBASSADOR

Diversified Systems Resources

(in memory of John & Joyce Bond)

CADETTE

Chevron Phillips Chemical

JUNIOR

Metal Goods Manufacturing

CADETTE

United Way

JUNIOR

Betty Kane



BROWNIE LEVEL SPONSORS



Pamela Crawford

Todd & Becky Carver

Rosie Graheck

Arvest Bank

KiwanisClub of Bartlesville

DAISY LEVEL SPONSORS

Amanda & Bryce French

Alice Ririe

Brookdale Senior Living

Roberta Preston

Megan Brown

Bartlesville Lions Club (In honor of Sarah Walker)