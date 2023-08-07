News
Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 07, 2023 8:05 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2023 8:41 AM
Girl Scouts Pearls on the Prairie at Cooper and Mill August 17
Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma is pleased to announce the 2023 Pearls on the Prairie fundraiser at Cooper and Mill Brewing Co. on Thursday, August 17 from 4:30-10 p.m.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Committee Member Pam Crawford and Gifts Officer Jeff Burdge invited everyone to enjoy a delicious Girl Scout Cookie and beer pairing, dinner, raffle prizes, and live music from Ann-Janette & The Evolution. All while supporting Girl Scouts in Bartlesville!
Event Details
Join us for our come-and-go event anytime within the event hours! Our beer and cookie pairing will be composed of FOUR local beers and FOUR famous Girl Scout Cookies! What’s more? Each guest will enjoy a full glass of their preferred beer from the pairing lineup. Additionally, raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event for a chance to win amazing prizes and cultural experiences! The raffle drawing will be held at 7:30 p.m. If you are absent when names are drawn, you will be notified of your winnings post-event.
Advance Tickets at https://gseok.wufoo.com/forms/2023-pearls-on-the-prairie/
Thank You to Our Sponsors!
AMBASSADOR
Phillip 66
AMBASSADOR
Jim Moore, State Farm
AMBASSADOR
ConocoPhillips
AMBASSADOR
Diversified Systems Resources
(in memory of John & Joyce Bond)
CADETTE
Chevron Phillips Chemical
JUNIOR
Metal Goods Manufacturing
CADETTE
United Way
JUNIOR
Betty Kane
-
BROWNIE LEVEL SPONSORS
Pamela Crawford
Todd & Becky Carver
Rosie Graheck
Arvest Bank
KiwanisClub of Bartlesville
-
- DAISY LEVEL SPONSORS
Amanda & Bryce French
Alice Ririe
Brookdale Senior Living
Roberta Preston
Megan Brown
Bartlesville Lions Club (In honor of Sarah Walker)
« Back to News