Posted: Aug 04, 2023 8:43 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2023 9:06 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to this year's Washington County Free Fair September 5-9, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. This year's theme is Red, White and You.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough said this year's highlights include: Fair Kickoff Party 7:30PM- Pavilion on Tuesday, Sept. 5 with an ourdoor movie; The Cattlewomen’s Pie & Basket Auction 6:00 PM- Fairgrounds North Room on Thursday, Sept 7; The Washington County Free Fair Board BBQ 5:00 PM – 8:00 Saturday, Sept. 9; and a classic car show, hotdog eating contest, pedal pull and more.

2023 Washington County Free Fair Schedule of Events

*All Livestock pre-entry deadline: Wednesday August 31, 2023

Tuesday, September 5

Indoor Entries open to be placed 12:00 PM-7:00 PM

(Closed to the public)

Wednesday, September 6

Indoor Entry Judging Day (closed to the public)

All outdoor entries must be in place by 7:00 PM

Fair Kickoff Party 7:30PM- Pavilion

Thursday, September 7

Fair is open to the Public through Saturday!

Broiler, Poultry, and Rabbit show 9:00 AM- Barns

OSU Insect Adventure 9AM-3PM- South Room Exhibits Hall

11:00 AM-4:00 PM Sutton Avian Experience- Pavilion

Live Donkeys and “Wonky Donkey” Storytime1:00 PM-2:30 PM- Breeze way

Cattlewomen’s Pie & Basket Auction 6:00 PM- Fairgrounds North Room

Dog and Pet Show 6:00 PM- Pavilion

Friday, September 8

Pedal Pull 4:00 PM-6:00 PM- Breezeway

Hotdog Eating Contest 5:00PM-Pavilion

Dairy Goat Show 6:00 PM- Barns

Classic Car Cruise 6:00 PM-8:00 PM- Dewey Public Schools Cafeteria parking lot

Fair Dance 6:00-8:00 PM Youth, 8:00-10:00 PM Classics- North Room of Fairgrounds

Dairy Cattle Show 7:00PM- Barns

Saturday, September 9

Swine, Goat, Sheep, and Cattle Show 9AM- Arena (shown in respective order beginning with swine)

All indoor and outdoor entries released from the fair at 3:00 PM

Craft & Vendor Show 9AM-6PM- North Room & Pavilion

Live Donkeys and “Wonky Donkey” Storytime 10:00AM – 2:00 PM-Pavilion

3:00 PM- 7:00 PM Sutton Avian Experience- Pavilion

Horse show 5:00 PM check-in/registration, show begins 6:00PM-Arena

Happening Thursday thru Saturday

Indoor exhibit hall, fundraiser meals, outdoor activities, AG Discovery Center, Southwest Dairy trailer, food vendors, indoor youth activities such as pomping, OHCE card-making indoor station, OHCE sewing demonstration, OHCE Soap-making demonstration, STEM, and more!

North Room Cafeteria Schedule

Thursday, September 7

Copan Aggies

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM Chicken Fried Steak

Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Chicken Fried Steak

Friday, September 8

Washington County 4-H Parent Volunteers Association

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM Chicken Noodles

Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Meatloaf

Saturday, September 9

Bartlesville Indian Women’s Club

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Indian Tacos and Fry Bread

Washington County Free Fair Board

Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM BBQ