Washington County Free Fair: Red, White and You, Sept. 5-9
You are invited to this year's Washington County Free Fair September 5-9, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. This year's theme is Red, White and You.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough said this year's highlights include: Fair Kickoff Party 7:30PM- Pavilion on Tuesday, Sept. 5 with an ourdoor movie; The Cattlewomen’s Pie & Basket Auction 6:00 PM- Fairgrounds North Room on Thursday, Sept 7; The Washington County Free Fair Board BBQ 5:00 PM – 8:00 Saturday, Sept. 9; and a classic car show, hotdog eating contest, pedal pull and more.
2023 Washington County Free Fair Schedule of Events
*All Livestock pre-entry deadline: Wednesday August 31, 2023
Tuesday, September 5
Indoor Entries open to be placed 12:00 PM-7:00 PM
(Closed to the public)
Wednesday, September 6
Indoor Entry Judging Day (closed to the public)
All outdoor entries must be in place by 7:00 PM
Fair Kickoff Party 7:30PM- Pavilion
Thursday, September 7
Fair is open to the Public through Saturday!
Broiler, Poultry, and Rabbit show 9:00 AM- Barns
OSU Insect Adventure 9AM-3PM- South Room Exhibits Hall
11:00 AM-4:00 PM Sutton Avian Experience- Pavilion
Live Donkeys and “Wonky Donkey” Storytime1:00 PM-2:30 PM- Breeze way
Cattlewomen’s Pie & Basket Auction 6:00 PM- Fairgrounds North Room
Dog and Pet Show 6:00 PM- Pavilion
Friday, September 8
Pedal Pull 4:00 PM-6:00 PM- Breezeway
Hotdog Eating Contest 5:00PM-Pavilion
Dairy Goat Show 6:00 PM- Barns
Classic Car Cruise 6:00 PM-8:00 PM- Dewey Public Schools Cafeteria parking lot
Fair Dance 6:00-8:00 PM Youth, 8:00-10:00 PM Classics- North Room of Fairgrounds
Dairy Cattle Show 7:00PM- Barns
Saturday, September 9
Swine, Goat, Sheep, and Cattle Show 9AM- Arena (shown in respective order beginning with swine)
All indoor and outdoor entries released from the fair at 3:00 PM
Craft & Vendor Show 9AM-6PM- North Room & Pavilion
Live Donkeys and “Wonky Donkey” Storytime 10:00AM – 2:00 PM-Pavilion
3:00 PM- 7:00 PM Sutton Avian Experience- Pavilion
Horse show 5:00 PM check-in/registration, show begins 6:00PM-Arena
Happening Thursday thru Saturday
Indoor exhibit hall, fundraiser meals, outdoor activities, AG Discovery Center, Southwest Dairy trailer, food vendors, indoor youth activities such as pomping, OHCE card-making indoor station, OHCE sewing demonstration, OHCE Soap-making demonstration, STEM, and more!
North Room Cafeteria Schedule
Thursday, September 7
Copan Aggies
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM Chicken Fried Steak
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Chicken Fried Steak
Friday, September 8
Washington County 4-H Parent Volunteers Association
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM Chicken Noodles
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Meatloaf
Saturday, September 9
Bartlesville Indian Women’s Club
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Indian Tacos and Fry Bread
Washington County Free Fair Board
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM BBQ
