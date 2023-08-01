Posted: Aug 01, 2023 2:20 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2023 2:20 PM

Dalton Spence

A new policy has been implemented for Frontier Pool requiring all children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older, Richard Kane YMCA and City officials announced this week.

The change is happening because of a recent string of unruly behavior at the pool.

Pool staff will report all cases of unaccompanied children to the Bartlesville Police Department and the Washington County Department of Human Services immediately upon discovery. ID may be requested.

The pool is located at 312 S.W. Virginia Ave. Opened from noon to 6 p.m. every day with the season coming to an end of Aug. 6.