Posted: Jun 09, 2026 8:28 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2026 8:28 AM

Brian McSweeney

Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti gave his end-of-season press conference Monday, following OKC's exit in the western conference finals.

The Thunder finished 64-18 in the regular season and finished at the top of the western conference. They were undefeated in the playoffs prior to going seven games with the San Antonio Spurs.