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Posted: Jun 09, 2026 8:28 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2026 8:28 AM
OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti Gives End of Year Presser
Brian McSweeney
Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti gave his end-of-season press conference Monday, following OKC's exit in the western conference finals.
The Thunder finished 64-18 in the regular season and finished at the top of the western conference. They were undefeated in the playoffs prior to going seven games with the San Antonio Spurs.
Presti said he's proud of what the team has been able to accomplish from this past season to previous years.
The Thunder will experience a major hit to their cap starting next season, with Jalen Williams' and Chet Holmgren's extensions kicking in. No action has been made for Isaiah Hartenstein or Luguentz Dort.
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