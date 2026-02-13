Posted: Feb 13, 2026 8:43 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 8:43 AM

Chase Almy

Theater Bartlesville is bringing a piece of its own history back to the stage later this month.

The theater will present Home and Beauty, a comedy by A. A. Milne, best known as the creator of Winnie-the-Pooh. The show runs February 26–28 and March 6–7 from 7 to 9 p.m., with a Sunday matinee March 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 312 Dewey Avenue.

First produced in 1919, the play was also the very first production staged by what is now Theater Bartlesville in 1926. It follows the Marden family as they navigate love, social expectations, and the chaos that tends to come with both.

The production is directed by Kevin Mnich.