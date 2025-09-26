Posted: Sep 26, 2025 9:01 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2025 9:01 AM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly abusing someone with a minor child present.

40-year-old Todd Thomas was charged on Thursday with domestic abuse in the presence of a minor and disrupting an emergency telephone call.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Thomas allegedly got into a physical altercation with the victim. Thomas allegedly started yelling at the victim and allegedly shoved the victim.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, when the victim attempted to call the police, Thomas allegedly attempted to grab the phone out of the victim’s hand. Thomas allegedly picked the victim up off the ground and elbowed them in the stomach.

The victim’s 9-year-old child allegedly witnessed the incident.

Thomas will appear in court again on Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m. His bond is set at $5,000.