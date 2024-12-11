Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Dec 11, 2024

The Bartlesville Fire Department Responds to a Residential Fire

Tom Davis
A fire broke out at a family's home in the Woodland area on Saturday, December 7, at approximately 4:12 p.m.
 
Bartlesville Fire Department crews arrived to find heavy flames in the attic of a home. All residents had safely evacuated.
 
The homeowner indicated that the fire originated from a wood-burning stove on the back porch. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and worked to protect personal belongings from further damage.

