Posted: Dec 11, 2024 5:30 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2024 5:37 AM
The Bartlesville Fire Department Responds to a Residential Fire
Tom Davis
A fire broke out at a family's home in the Woodland area on Saturday, December 7, at approximately 4:12 p.m.
Bartlesville Fire Department crews arrived to find heavy flames in the attic of a home. All residents had safely evacuated.
The homeowner indicated that the fire originated from a wood-burning stove on the back porch. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and worked to protect personal belongings from further damage.
