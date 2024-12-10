Posted: Dec 10, 2024 1:44 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2024 1:44 PM

Ty Loftis

On Saturday, The Crafty Candle Shoppe will be hosting their their third annual holiday dinner to honor veterans. This event will last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. All veterans will eat free, as there will also be activities and gifts for kids.