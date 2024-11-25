Posted: Nov 25, 2024 12:28 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2024 12:29 PM

Nathan Thompson & Chris Freund

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Caney public water supply system.

The advisory was issued because of a waterline break resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Caney indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.