Nowata
Posted: Sep 25, 2024 10:39 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2024 10:45 AM
Nowata 5K Run coming up in October
Alex Benzegala
The Nowata 5K & Fun Run is coming up on Oct 12 and will be in Downtown Nowata at the Highway 169 & Maple Intersection.
The in-person 5k begins at 8:30 A.M with the in-person 1k at 8 a.m. Race day registration and packet pickup starts at 7:50 a.m. Participants can make checks to the Boys & Girls Club of Nowata.
Cost is $20 for the 5K run and $10 for the 1k, for more information visit the Nowata Can Community Advancement Network at www.nowatacan.org.
