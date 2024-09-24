Posted: Sep 24, 2024 2:15 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2024 2:15 PM

Ty Loftis

A rookie fire school is being offered in mid-October for citizens interested in learning more about fighting fires. The Osage Nation Wildland Fire Management will train entry level probationary firefighters. Classes will be taught from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Osage Casino and Hotel in Pawhuska.

Those wishing to participate must be at least 18. You can register by sending your name and date of birth to wildlandfire@osagenation-nsn.gov. There is no registration fee associated with this class.