Olympic Icon and Boys & Girls Club Alum Jackie Joyner-Kersee to Keynote Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville's 2024 Great Futures Luncheon
News
Osage Nation
Posted: Sep 24, 2024 2:15 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2024 2:15 PM
Osage Nation Putting Together Fire Training Session for Citizens
Ty Loftis
A rookie fire school is being offered in mid-October for citizens interested in learning more about fighting fires. The Osage Nation Wildland Fire Management will train entry level probationary firefighters. Classes will be taught from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Osage Casino and Hotel in Pawhuska.
Those wishing to participate must be at least 18. You can register by sending your name and date of birth to wildlandfire@osagenation-nsn.gov. There is no registration fee associated with this class.
« Back to News