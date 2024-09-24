Posted: Sep 24, 2024 1:29 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2024 1:29 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska wants citizens to know that City Hall will be closing at 11:30 a.m. On Wednesday for a mandatory training session. City Hall will open back for its normal operating hours on Thursday.

Pawhuska's City Hall is located at 128 W. Main Street in Pawhuska and is normally open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.