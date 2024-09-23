Posted: Sep 23, 2024 2:30 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2024 2:30 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, a group of citizens were there to voice their displeasure about the Board considering taking a first step that would allow a housing development to go up on a plat of land near Skiatook. That first step would be turning the 40 acre plot from agricultural land to residential land.

The land is next to Bud Beaston's property, someone who ran for County Commissioner against Steve Talburt back in June. Beaston argued that there are some artifacts on that property that need to be looked at first and was hoping the agenda item would be tabled to a later date.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt says as a whole, Beaston is attempting to stir things up because Talburt says the things Beaston spoke on aren't even relevant yet.

After much discussion, including Assistant District Attorney Ashley Kane being asked to see if they could appeal the initial vote at the Planning and Zoning meeting, the Board opted to approve the application. This will now go back to the planning and zoning board where the applicant will show what he wants to do with the land.