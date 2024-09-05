Posted: Sep 05, 2024 12:00 AMUpdated: Sep 06, 2024 2:01 AM

Tom Davis

Friday, September 6

Farmer’s Fraction Breakfast 7:30 AM-10:30 AM – Dewey FFA Food Trailer in Breezeway

Broiler, Poultry, and Rabbit show 9:00 AM – Barns

Donut Eating Contest 5:00PM – Pavilion (Sponsored by Pop’s Daylight Donuts)

Dairy Goat Show 6:00 PM – Barns

Classic Car Cruise 6:00 PM-8:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Side Parking Lot

Dairy Cattle Show 7:00PM – Barns

Pedal Pull 7:00 PM – Breezeway

Movie Night! With Popcorn & Cotton Candy 7:30PM – North Room

Saturday, September 7

Swine, Sheep, Goat, and Cattle Show 9AM – Arena (shown in respective order beginning with swine)

All indoor and outdoor entries released from the fair at 6:00 PM

Craft & Vendor Show 9AM-6PM – North Room

Live Donkeys and “Wonky Donkey” Storytime 10:00AM-1:00PM – Pavilion

3:00 PM- 5:00 PM Sutton Avian Live Bird Experience – Pavilion

Horse show 5:00 PM check-in/registration, show begins 6:00PM – Arena