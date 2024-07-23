Posted: Jul 23, 2024 4:45 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2024 4:45 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Tuesday on the charges of unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, maintaining place to sell CDS, and unlawful use of a police radio.

Thomas Conway was already arrested previously this month on these exact charges, but also in relation to the death of Alex Daughtery in a case that is still under investigation. According to an affidavit, on July 8th while police were being dispatched for the shooting, an officer authored a search warrant for 110 NW Bucy.

Inside the residence, officers allegedly found a white liquid that would test positive for a cocaine base, several baggies with the substance inside of it, digital scales, a glass pipe with meth residue, fentanyl pills, a police radio, and a loaded Dan Wesson revolver.

Conway is currently being held in protective custody on a $2 million bond and his next court date is set for Friday, July 26th at 9 a.m.