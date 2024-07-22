News
Washington County
Washington Co. Commissioners Approve Temporary Parking Arrangement
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners approved an agreement Monday to allow Grand Mental Health to temporarily use the sheriff's office north parking lot for employee use.
Sheriff Scott Owen explains.
The commissioners also approved continuing the county's property and liability insurance policies with the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma Self-Insured Group for this fiscal year. The policy premium has increased by about 20% over the past two years because of insurance losses in other Oklahoma counties.
