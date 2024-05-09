Posted: May 09, 2024 10:07 AMUpdated: May 09, 2024 10:07 AM

Nathan Thompson

PSO continues its response to outages in Barnsdall, Bartlesville and surrounding areas after a category EF-4 tornado caused extensive damage beginning in the late evening hours of May 6.

As of late morning on Thursday, 691 PSO customers remain without power. At the height of the storm customer outages peaked at 8,864.

Restoration times for the vast majority of customers in Barnsdall, Bartlesville and surrounding areas are between now and 11 p.m. tonight.

As of Thursday, Verdigris Valley Electric is reporting 25 outages.