Posted: May 09, 2024 9:58 AMUpdated: May 09, 2024 9:58 AM
Doenges Family of Autos Awards Charities During 83rd Anniversay Month
Tom Davis
Local charities benefitted from the 83 Anniversay Month at the Doenges Family of Autos.
Brad Doenges reminded listeners and viewers that throughout the month of April each time someone purchased a new Ford, new Toyota, or pre-owned vehicle from Doenges Family of Autos the purchaser got to select a non-profit that will receive a $100 donation in their name. The organization that is chosen the most will receive an additional $150 (a total of $250) per vehicle.
Congratulations, to Hopestone Cancer Center in Bartlesville for once again being selected as the grand prize winner.
