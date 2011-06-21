Posted: May 09, 2024 9:29 AMUpdated: May 09, 2024 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amie Finney with Olli said, "There are no requirements. All you need is to be an adult with an interest in continuing your educational experiences and engaging with others. Membership required to enroll in courses."

Courses this Summer include:

BS24-0421 Dalton Museum & Brown Mansion Tour

Thursday, 10a-3p | 5/30

Format: Tours

Location: At location

Important Info: $25 both levels. $30 nonmembers. Registration required.

BS24-0431 Nowata History Tour

Thursday, 10a-3p, 1wk | 6/6

Format: Tour

Location: At location

Important Info: $10 both levels. $15 nonmembers. Registration required. Fee does not include lunch.

BS24-211 Protecting The Honeybee and Our Food Chain

Tuesdays, 10a-12p, 2wks | 5/21 & 5/28

Format: Presentation

Instructors: Paul Gustafson, Environmental Preservation Advocate

Location: TBD

Important Info: A La Carte Price: $15

BS24-212 Our Home: Our Wild Earth

Tuesdays, 1:30-3:30p, 4wks | 5/21-6/11

Format: Lecture

Instructor: Gary Nealis, Retired NASA astrophysicist and engineer

Location: TBD

Important Info: A La Carte Price: $25