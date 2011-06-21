News
Bartlesville
OLLI Courses Starting Soon
Tom Davis
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amie Finney with Olli said, "There are no requirements. All you need is to be an adult with an interest in continuing your educational experiences and engaging with others. Membership required to enroll in courses."
Log on to https://education.okstate.edu/outreach/osher-lifelong-learning-institute/bartlesville.html for details
Courses this Summer include:
BS24-0421 Dalton Museum & Brown Mansion Tour
Thursday, 10a-3p | 5/30
Format: Tours
Location: At location
Important Info: $25 both levels. $30 nonmembers. Registration required.
BS24-0431 Nowata History Tour
Thursday, 10a-3p, 1wk | 6/6
Format: Tour
Location: At location
Important Info: $10 both levels. $15 nonmembers. Registration required. Fee does not include lunch.
BS24-211 Protecting The Honeybee and Our Food Chain
Tuesdays, 10a-12p, 2wks | 5/21 & 5/28
Format: Presentation
Instructors: Paul Gustafson, Environmental Preservation Advocate
Location: TBD
Important Info: A La Carte Price: $15
BS24-212 Our Home: Our Wild Earth
Tuesdays, 1:30-3:30p, 4wks | 5/21-6/11
Format: Lecture
Instructor: Gary Nealis, Retired NASA astrophysicist and engineer
Location: TBD
Important Info: A La Carte Price: $25
