Posted: May 08, 2024 4:34 PMUpdated: May 08, 2024 4:39 PM

Ty Loftis

A northeast Oklahoma man travelled to Barnsdall after learning that he knew someone who had been directly affected by Monday evening's tornado. Dan Wentz works for a company that puts a heavy emphasis on community service so Wentz, along with several others came up to pass out free food and drinks on Wednesday afternoon.

Damage calculations are still being completed, but it is estimated that upwards of 70 homes have been completely destroyed by Monday's tornado that ripped through Barnsdall. Osage County Undersheriff Gary Upton is optimistic about the future, though.

Several other non-profit organizations are set up throughout Barnsdall.