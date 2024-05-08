Posted: May 08, 2024 2:05 PMUpdated: May 08, 2024 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

Clean-up efforts are underway in Barnsdall after Monday's tornado caused destructive damage to the town. Aid from all over the state has poured in and Osage County Undersheriff Gary Upton said crews have been hard at work getting the town back to some form of normalcy.

Upton stressed to citizens that this is not a time to come view the damage in Barnsdall and if it all possible find an alternate route so that crews can work without interruption.

Upton says he is thankful for all of the area agencies who have responded and or reached out to the county and the City of Barnsdall. He added that Barnsdall's 9 p.m. curfew is still in effect and will likely remain in place through Friday.