Posted: May 08, 2024 1:35 PMUpdated: May 08, 2024 1:37 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The phrase “Don’t judge a book by its cover” has never had a more perfect example. This week's feature pet will show your heart's TRUE colors.

Heath Clouse, adoptions and transportations specialist for the Washington County SPCA introduces this handsome, four legged, mammal of muscles.

Clouse explains that Rambo does enjoy digging and escaping under fences and may need some extra fortification.

The Empty The Shelter event is still up and running at WSPCA as well as weaved fees for animal reclaims due to the tornado Monday night. All adoptions are currently only $10.

The WSPCA is located at 16620 OK-123, Bartlesville Ok 74006.