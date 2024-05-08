Posted: May 08, 2024 10:59 AMUpdated: May 08, 2024 10:59 AM

Tom Davis

Due to the overwhelming need for emergency shelter for those who lost power, Bartlesville First Church of the Nazarene at 3650 SE Adams Blvd in Bartlesville is going to open for the night and offer a place to stay.

According to a statement from the Church, dinner will be available at 5pm. Breakfast will be served at 8am. They will have snacks available and a to go lunch for tomorrow. All of this will be in the gym area. Starting at 5pm tonight.