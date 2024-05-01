Posted: May 01, 2024 10:00 AMUpdated: May 01, 2024 10:00 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville High School Choir presents SONGS, ROCK BALLADS AND ANTHEMS as their spring program at the BHS Fine Arts Center on Tuesday, May 7 at 7pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, BHS Seniors Marisa Wells and Peyton Wade gave us a preview of the show which will feature music from atists like The Eagles, The Beatles, Ozzie Osbourne, Queen, Toto, Kansas and more.

Senior Peyton Spangenberg and Sophomore Ciana (SEE-ahn-ah) Chevalley (chev-AH-lee) said there will be a little karaoke for the audience between acts with the song words flashing on the side screens near the stage.