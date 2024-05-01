News
Bartlesville
Posted: May 01, 2024 8:59 AMUpdated: May 01, 2024 11:24 AM
National Day of Prayer in Bartlesville
Tom Davis
You are invited to the National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 2nd, at HeartMatters at 3401 Price Road, in Bartlesville.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter told us the praise & worship starts at 6:30 pm with prayer time at 7:00 with several local clergy and lay people leading the presentation.
Families are encouraged to attend this special inter-denominational time of prayer for our nation, state and community.
The theme is "Lift Up the World, Light Up the World." There is no charge and no reservations are necessary.
« Back to News