Posted: May 01, 2024 8:59 AMUpdated: May 01, 2024 11:24 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 2nd, at HeartMatters at 3401 Price Road, in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter told us the praise & worship starts at 6:30 pm with prayer time at 7:00 with several local clergy and lay people leading the presentation.

Families are encouraged to attend this special inter-denominational time of prayer for our nation, state and community.