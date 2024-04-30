Posted: Apr 30, 2024 3:29 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2024 3:29 PM

Chase McNutt

Dewey track competed in Vinita for regionals on Monday after weather pushed it away from its original date of April 26th. It was a great day for Dewey as Braden Garrison, Keidon Holt, Londyn Bond, CJ Jones, Kyla Overton, and Eden McKinney all qualified for state.

Braden Garrison won Regional Champion in Shot Put and 3rd in Discus. Keidon Holt won Regional Champion in the 110 Hurdles, and 2nd in the 300 hurdles.

CJ Jones grabbed second in the high jump. Kyla Overton 3rd in shot. Eden McKinney 3rd in the 100 Hurdles. Chris Lindley 4th in the Discus. Scott Horton 4th in the 1 mile, 4th in the 2 mile, and Ryan Frisinger finished 5th in the 2 mile.

Londyn Bond 5th in Shot, state qualifier. Chanley Herren 5th in the 300 Hurdles.

Several other Top 10 finishes and personal best. As mentioned, a great day for Dewey Track.