City of Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 15, 2024 7:05 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2024 7:06 PM
City to Accept Letters of Interest for Vacant Ward 4 Seat
Nathan Thompson
The city of Bartlesville will begin accepting letters of interest on Tuesday to fill the vacant Ward 4 seat on City Council.
Ward 4 City Councilor Billie Roane passed away on April 5 after a brief illness, leaving her seat vacant until the municipal election in November 2024. The City Council voted unanimously Monday to open the application period on Tuesday. The deadline to submit a letter of interest will be on May 3 and the council will review the applications received at the May 6 City Council meeting.
Mayor Dale Copeland says it was a tragic loss for the city after Roane's death, but the process to fill the vacant council seat is important.
Those interested in serving Ward 4 on City Council must meet residency and other requirements as outlined in the City Charter. More information will be available on the city's website.
