Posted: Apr 15, 2024 7:05 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2024 7:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

The city of Bartlesville will begin accepting letters of interest on Tuesday to fill the vacant Ward 4 seat on City Council.

Ward 4 City Councilor Billie Roane passed away on April 5 after a brief illness , leaving her seat vacant until the municipal election in November 2024. The City Council voted unanimously Monday to open the application period on Tuesday. The deadline to submit a letter of interest will be on May 3 and the council will review the applications received at the May 6 City Council meeting.

Mayor Dale Copeland says it was a tragic loss for the city after Roane's death, but the process to fill the vacant council seat is important