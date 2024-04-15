Posted: Apr 15, 2024 10:43 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2024 12:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

Severe thunderstorm chances look to hold off until late this evening into the overnight hours across eastern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas — if they are able to break through a strong atmospheric condition.

A slight risk of severe storms are possible across the area. The most likely timing for storms is between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, but could develop as early as 2 a.m.