Posted: Apr 15, 2024 10:43 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2024 12:06 PM
Severe Weather Threat May Hold Off
Nathan Thompson
Severe thunderstorm chances look to hold off until late this evening into the overnight hours across eastern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas — if they are able to break through a strong atmospheric condition.
News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz explains a cap may keep severe storms from developing.
A slight risk of severe storms are possible across the area. The most likely timing for storms is between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, but could develop as early as 2 a.m.
All severe weather hazards continue to look possible.
